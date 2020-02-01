Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) versus Intercorp Financial (NASDAQ:IFS) Critical Contrast

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) and Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

71.1% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and Intercorp Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peapack-Gladstone Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Intercorp Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has a consensus target price of $35.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.60%. Intercorp Financial has a consensus target price of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.73%. Given Intercorp Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intercorp Financial is more favorable than Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peapack-Gladstone Financial and Intercorp Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peapack-Gladstone Financial $235.37 million 2.37 $44.17 million $2.44 11.98 Intercorp Financial $1.51 billion 3.20 $329.95 million N/A N/A

Intercorp Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Peapack-Gladstone Financial and Intercorp Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peapack-Gladstone Financial 20.15% 9.68% 0.98% Intercorp Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Peapack-Gladstone Financial beats Intercorp Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; and other financial planning, tax preparation, and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 24 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. Its private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Intercorp Financial Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises. The Insurance segment offers retirement, savings, life, unemployment, and other insurance products mainly to retail customers. The Wealth Management segment comprises wealth management, private banking, financing, brokerage, advisory, and other investment services mainly to high net worth individuals. The company was founded on September 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.