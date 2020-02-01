Peel Hunt Reiterates Reduce Rating for Renishaw (LON:RSW)

Renishaw (LON:RSW)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 3,150 ($41.44) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Renishaw in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 2,940 ($38.67) price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective (down from GBX 3,490 ($45.91)) on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Renishaw to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Renishaw presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,520.56 ($46.31).

Shares of LON:RSW opened at GBX 3,976 ($52.30) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,867.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,748.74. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 31.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Renishaw has a 12-month low of GBX 2,830.67 ($37.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,724 ($62.14).

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 15.10 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 33.90 ($0.45) by GBX (18.80) (($0.25)).

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

