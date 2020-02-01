Pendragon (LON:PDG) Receives “Sell” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Pendragon (LON:PDG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of LON:PDG opened at GBX 12.28 ($0.16) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.85. Pendragon has a 1 year low of GBX 8.83 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 28.60 ($0.38).

In related news, insider Brian Small acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,617.73).

About Pendragon

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer company in the United Kingdom and California. It operates through US Motor, Leasing, UK Motor, and Software segments. The company sells new and used motor vehicles of various brands, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Citroen, Dacia, DAF, Ferrari, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, SEAT, Smart, and Vauxhall.

