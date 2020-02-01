Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells $28,117.50 in Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Director Bridget O’rourke sold 163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $28,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $175.46 on Friday. Penumbra Inc has a fifty-two week low of $122.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.26, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.71.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Penumbra by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

