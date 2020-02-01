People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 37,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in People’s United Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 81,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its position in People’s United Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 21,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.08%.

PBCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $1,478,230.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 154,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $144,223.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

