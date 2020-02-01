PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lowered by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,830,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.34. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.21 and a 52-week high of $144.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 67.49%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

