PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of PerkinElmer in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk now expects that the medical research company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $92.48 on Thursday. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.79.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $712,962,000 after purchasing an additional 721,797 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,148,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,863,000 after purchasing an additional 205,849 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,457,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,665,000 after purchasing an additional 272,310 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 582,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,647,000 after purchasing an additional 61,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 503,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,865,000 after purchasing an additional 312,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $94,568.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $1,127,934.08. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.