Piper Sandler Weighs in on Centennial Resource Development Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.37.

CDEV has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.28.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.18 million, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.03. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $229.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.08%.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CEO Mark G. Papa bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,099,530.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,404.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 190,500 shares of company stock worth $642,680. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 395,997 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 69,153 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,722,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

