Piper Sandler Weighs in on Western New England Bancorp Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Western New England Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 14.54%.

WNEB has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $238.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.20. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 312,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 26,087 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $28,469.58. Corporate insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

