Polaris Industries Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polaris Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress anticipates that the company will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ FY2020 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.77.

PII stock opened at $91.84 on Thursday. Polaris Industries has a twelve month low of $77.05 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.91 and a 200 day moving average of $92.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 210,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

