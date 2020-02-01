PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $6,056,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,275,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.28.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at $19,484,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $119.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.64 and a 200 day moving average of $122.32. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.36 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

