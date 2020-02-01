Precision Drilling Corp Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Precision Drilling in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

PD has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.80 to C$2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.67.

TSE PD opened at C$1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.91, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.70. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$1.32 and a 52-week high of C$4.05.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

