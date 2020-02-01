Prescott General Partners Llc Sells 15,000 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.88, for a total value of $6,913,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Prescott General Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

On Monday, January 27th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.39, for a total value of $6,815,850.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.24, for a total value of $6,873,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.98, for a total value of $6,764,700.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.07, for a total value of $6,751,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $4,448,500.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.21, for a total value of $4,392,100.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.71, for a total value of $4,347,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 9,500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.64, for a total value of $4,129,080.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.63, for a total value of $4,346,300.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.62, for a total value of $4,416,200.00.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $428.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 29.49, a current ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 52 week low of $385.36 and a 52 week high of $509.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $444.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.93.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 44.69%. The firm had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens raised Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $134,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 43.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 16.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.