Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Insider Carolyn M. Tastad Sells 37,385 Shares

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE PG opened at $124.62 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.08 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $308.83 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 279,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,969,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 245,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

