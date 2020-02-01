Progressive Corp to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Progressive in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. B. Riley also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PGR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $80.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.94. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

