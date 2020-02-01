Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €13.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

PSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €16.80 ($19.53).

Shares of PSM stock opened at €11.99 ($13.94) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.93. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a one year low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a one year high of €16.99 ($19.75).

Prosiebensat 1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

