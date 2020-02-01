Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Wedbush upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PB. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.93.

NYSE:PB opened at $70.20 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,998,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,795,000 after purchasing an additional 888,095 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,468,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after purchasing an additional 872,086 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,266,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 65,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan acquired 3,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.24 per share, for a total transaction of $207,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

