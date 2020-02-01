Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Cibc Bank USA

Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,711,000 after acquiring an additional 105,425 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Public Storage by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,782,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,514,000 after acquiring an additional 311,801 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Public Storage by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,312,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,988,000 after acquiring an additional 98,293 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 817,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,496,000 after acquiring an additional 33,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,716,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Barclays set a $256.00 target price on Public Storage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.13.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $223.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.07. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $199.53 and a 12-month high of $266.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $729.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.26 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 60.98%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

