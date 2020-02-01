PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of PVH worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 580.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 94.7% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in PVH by 133.3% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in PVH by 125.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.26.

NYSE:PVH opened at $87.17 on Friday. PVH Corp has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $134.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.31 and a 200-day moving average of $90.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. PVH had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

