Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for CIT Group Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CIT Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CIT Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens boosted their target price on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34. CIT Group has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

In other CIT Group news, insider David Harnisch acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 48,600 shares of company stock worth $1,215,000 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.