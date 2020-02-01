Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Corp Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for A. O. Smith in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.31. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 185.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.