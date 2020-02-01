Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Cut by Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.69.

NYSE CNI opened at $93.44 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $80.95 and a 1-year high of $96.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.34 and a 200-day moving average of $91.33. The firm has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.443 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,988,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,426,000 after purchasing an additional 293,663 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,612,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,564,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,524,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,072 shares during the last quarter. 53.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

