Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for First Busey Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Busey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.91 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BUSE. B. Riley raised shares of First Busey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Busey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $25.50 on Friday. First Busey has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the second quarter worth $43,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.