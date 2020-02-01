Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Juniper Networks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now forecasts that the network equipment provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Juniper Networks announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 44,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,135,640.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,427.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,651 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 11,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 28,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

