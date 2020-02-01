Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Issued By Piper Sandler

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for UMB Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race forecasts that the bank will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $66.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.81. UMB Financial has a one year low of $60.18 and a one year high of $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $441,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J Walker Brian sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.