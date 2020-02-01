Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Las Vegas Sands in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the casino operator will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Shares of LVS opened at $65.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.78.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,094,168,000 after buying an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $523,742,000 after buying an additional 2,998,353 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $264,618,000 after buying an additional 4,502,466 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,680,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,280,666 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $88,417,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.48%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

