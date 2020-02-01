Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Corp Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. FMR LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $803,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 14,348.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after acquiring an additional 554,147 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

