Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $89.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.53 and a 200-day moving average of $87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $74.78 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,058,222.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,889,178.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,544,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $3,588,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

