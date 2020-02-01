Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for CGI Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Desjardins cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of CGI in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. CGI has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $87.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CGI by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,875,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,466,000 after acquiring an additional 114,164 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in CGI by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,018,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,275,000 after acquiring an additional 46,455 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in CGI by 8.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 595,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,125,000 after acquiring an additional 44,619 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in CGI by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 384,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in CGI by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 348,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,462,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

