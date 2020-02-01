Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for D. R. Horton Inc Lifted by Wedbush (NYSE:DHI)

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for D. R. Horton in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Wedbush also issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

NYSE:DHI opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. D. R. Horton has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $61.77.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at $10,992,478.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,242,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,457.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,470 shares of company stock worth $3,819,364. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.