Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) Lowered by B. Riley

Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Marine Products in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marine Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of MPX stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $484.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.66. Marine Products has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million. Marine Products had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 9.67%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Marine Products by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Marine Products by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marine Products by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

