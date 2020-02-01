Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Increased by Piper Sandler

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Second Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $12.29 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $371.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.03 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 299.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

