Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Cut by Analyst

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the coffee company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

SBUX has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $84.83 on Friday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

