Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VAR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $140.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89. Varian Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $103.92 and a 52 week high of $150.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 166,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $636,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $182,213.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,145.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $2,525,045. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

