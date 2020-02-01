Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. Increased by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Maxim Integrated Products in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $346,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,898. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

