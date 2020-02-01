Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Raised by National Bank Financial (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.69.

Shares of CNI opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.33. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $80.95 and a 52-week high of $96.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.443 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 53.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.