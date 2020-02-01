Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Reduced by SunTrust Banks

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Xilinx in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the programmable devices maker will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

XLNX has been the subject of several other reports. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.22.

Shares of XLNX opened at $84.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 6.06. Xilinx has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.25.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in Xilinx by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

