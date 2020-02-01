QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,549 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 13,825 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 3.9% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $36,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 32.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $3,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,879,808.84. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

