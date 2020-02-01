Quixant (LON:QXT) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Quixant (LON:QXT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 250 ($3.29). Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Quixant in a research report on Wednesday.

Quixant stock opened at GBX 173.50 ($2.28) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.27 million and a P/E ratio of 10.09. Quixant has a 1-year low of GBX 146 ($1.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 343.50 ($4.52). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 219.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 233.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Quixant Company Profile

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

