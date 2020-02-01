Renew (LON:RNWH) Cut to Sell at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Renew (LON:RNWH) to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RNWH. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.50) price target on shares of Renew in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.58) price target on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 507.50 ($6.68).

Renew stock opened at GBX 500 ($6.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 523.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 423.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. Renew has a one year low of GBX 359.60 ($4.73) and a one year high of GBX 568 ($7.47). The stock has a market cap of $376.65 million and a PE ratio of 17.06.

Renew (LON:RNWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 40.40 ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 39.10 ($0.51) by GBX 1.30 ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Renew will post 3915.0002255 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a GBX 7.67 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Renew’s previous dividend of $3.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Renew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

