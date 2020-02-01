Renew (LON:RNWH) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 570 ($7.50) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNWH. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Renew from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 507.50 ($6.68).

Shares of LON:RNWH opened at GBX 500 ($6.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 523.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 423.73. The company has a market cap of $376.65 million and a PE ratio of 17.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. Renew has a 12-month low of GBX 359.60 ($4.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 568 ($7.47).

Renew (LON:RNWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 40.40 ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.10 ($0.51) by GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Renew will post 3915.0002255 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a GBX 7.67 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Renew’s previous dividend of $3.83. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Renew’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Renew Company Profile

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

