Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Focus Financial Partners Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -122.82, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,209,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 595,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 293,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

