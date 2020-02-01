Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Pentair PLC’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pentair in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PNR. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

NYSE PNR opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Pentair has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.84.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,569.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Pentair by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pentair by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Pentair by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Pentair by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,923,000 after purchasing an additional 44,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

