Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Trading Down 1.4%

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.40, approximately 28,678 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,271,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

REZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Ryder acquired 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $201,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,749. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon L. Wienbar acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $50,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,568. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,469 shares of company stock worth $332,651 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,534,000 after buying an additional 639,881 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after acquiring an additional 381,268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,568,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,373,000 after acquiring an additional 46,423 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 27.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 250,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $15,656,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

