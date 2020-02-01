Rightmove (LON:RMV) PT Raised to GBX 500 at Barclays

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 23.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RMV. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Shore Capital lowered shares of Rightmove to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rightmove to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 433 ($5.70) to GBX 658 ($8.66) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 653 ($8.59) to GBX 692 ($9.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 541.43 ($7.12).

Shares of LON RMV opened at GBX 657.80 ($8.65) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 649.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 580.60. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of GBX 447 ($5.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 681.13 ($8.96). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

