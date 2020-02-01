RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RISE Education Cayman’s earnings. RISE Education Cayman reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RISE Education Cayman.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. RISE Education Cayman had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $57.52 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REDU. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in RISE Education Cayman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in RISE Education Cayman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in RISE Education Cayman during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in RISE Education Cayman by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in RISE Education Cayman by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REDU opened at $6.58 on Friday. RISE Education Cayman has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $374.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.77.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

