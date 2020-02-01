Rochester Resources (CVE:RCT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.06

Shares of Rochester Resources Ltd (CVE:RCT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Get Rochester Resources alerts:

Rochester Resources (CVE:RCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.89 million for the quarter.

About Rochester Resources (CVE:RCT)

Rochester Resources Ltd., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mina Real and San Francisco properties. It also has an agreement to acquire a 70% interest in the Santa Fe Property.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rochester Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rochester Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.