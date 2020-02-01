Russell A. Colombo Sells 500 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $22,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,794. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $44.06 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.74 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.41. The company has a market capitalization of $607.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $75,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

