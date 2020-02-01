Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Receives $25.21 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SABR. BidaskClub cut Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $379,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,355.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,639. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 26.5% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

SABR stock opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.75. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.61 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

