Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) PT Raised to $27.00 at Stephens

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stephens from $23.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.43% from the stock’s previous close.

SC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $26.62 on Thursday. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 36.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 957.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the third quarter valued at about $116,000.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

